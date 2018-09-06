Contest for Odisha Tourism Logo announced

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Tourism department on Wednesday invited creative minds to design its new logo that will be used to promote Odisha at domestic and international tourist markets.

Announcing the ‘Contest for Odisha Tourism Logo’, the department asked participants to design a logo that interprets key tourism elements of the State. The winner of the contest will take away a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Officials said entries should be sent to odishatourismlogo@gmail.com in a PDF format, properly water marked with the creator’s name or any other way to establish ownership along with a brief about the concept chosen. The last date for sending entries is September 15.The logo should be bold, horizontally spread, multi-coloured and should convey Odisha’s key tourism strengths.