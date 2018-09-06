Draft rules on plastic ban

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With Odisha gearing up for a complete ban on use of plastic bags, polythene and single-use plastic from October 2, the State Government on Wednesday issued draft guidelines on restrictions to be imposed.

As per the guidelines issued by Forest and Environment Department, sale, trade, manufacture, import, storing, carrying, transport and use or distribution of polythene and single-use plastic have been restricted in corporation areas of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur besides Puri Municipality.

No one can carry polythene bags of any shape, thickness and size (excluding compostable), water bottles made of polythene terephthalate and litter public place with any plastic item.Restrictions have also been put on single use disposable cutleries made of thermocol (polystyrene) or plastic such as dish, spoon, cup, plate, glass, fork, bowl, straw, pouch to store liquid and container of any shape and size and thermocol decorative materials.

Vendors will be allowed to use polythene sheets not less than 50 micron thick for storing, transporting, dispensing or packaging of article, commodity, food items, consumables including drinking water, mineral water, packaging of milk and milk products and edible oil in sealed manner.

The ban, however, has excluded plastic and polythene packaging materials used in plant nurseries, horticulture, agriculture and healthcare sector like medicines, blood transportation bags, syringe, sample or specimen bags, re-sealable bags, medical instruments and accessories.

The authorities and owners of places of religious worship, institutions, hotels, restaurants and other places like marriage or party halls, offices and outdoor event managers will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of directions. They will provide space for collection of plastic waste within their campus and returning the same to the manufacturers or suppliers. Manufacturers or producers of drinking water bottles and milk processing units will take back bottles and plastic waste through the same retail sales network.

While cinema hall owners in the State will exhibit slides on restriction of plastic use for one year, Centre for Environmental Studies will conduct public awareness campaign in this regard.Municipal commissioner or executive officer of the respective urban local bodies will take measures to implement the restrictions and make suitable arrangements for collection and disposal or recycling of any types of plastic items.

Member Secretary of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), district Collectors, ADMs, SPs, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, DFOs, Tehsildars, Regional Officers of (SPCB), Municipal Commissioner, executive officer or officers nominated by them can enforce the provisions.