House uproar over fuel price hike, teachers’ stir

Though the House was not in order, the Speaker allowed to start the question hour session.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The monsoon session of the Assembly, which started on an unsavoury note, witnessed pandemonium on the second day over fuel price hike and teachers’ strike forcing Speaker PK Amat to repeatedly adjourn the House.

As the House assembled for the day, Congress members led by the Opposition chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati rushed to the well and shouted slogans against the Centre and State Government over the unbridled hike in fuel prices.

Though the House was not in order, the Speaker allowed to start the question hour session. As Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister S N Patro began his reply to a question, BJP members shouted slogans against the State Government demanding immediate solution to the ongoing teachers’ strike.Unable to run the House, Amat adjourned the proceeding till 11.30 am.

When the House reassembled, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra came down heavily on the NDA Government at the Centre and accused it of looting the people and failing to control the hike in fuel prices.
Mishra said the price of petrol and diesel was cheaper during the UPA regime even when the international crude price was 147 USD per barrel in 2008. Now when the crude oil price is 70 to 80 USD per barrel, petrol is being sold at the more than `80 per litre, he said.

The Opposition Leader also blamed the State Government for not pressurising the Centre to bring the petroleum products under the purview of goods and services tax (GST).Raising the issue of agitating teachers, the Congress leader justified the demands for equal pay for equal work. He said the education system has been paralysed in the State due to the ongoing agitation by teachers. Mishra urged the Government to find an early solution to end their strike.

BJP MLA Pradip Purohit told media persons outside the Assembly that studies in schools and colleges have been severely affected as the teachers are sitting on dharna for more than two weeks.The Government should take steps to resolve their problems, he said.

Ruckus in the Assembly continued even after it met at 12.30 pm. The Speaker adjourned the House for the day after introduction of a few bills and Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera presented the first supplementary statement of expenditure for 2018-19.

