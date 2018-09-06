Lawyers to continue cease work till Monday

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Insisting on arrest of all those involved in the assault of a lawyer here, members of Orissa High Court Bar Association on Wednesday decided to continue their cease work agitation till Monday.

The association, in its general body meeting, also resolved to constitute a committee comprising presidents and secretaries of periphery bar associations of Cuttack, senior members of High Court Bar Association and members of Bar Council of Odisha to advise and assist in the assault case which has been listed for hearing on September 10.

It was also resolved to invite the presidents and secretaries of all Bar Associations of Odisha for deliberations in a meeting scheduled on Saturday on Orissa High Court Bar Association premises.

“Besides, the association decided to organise a Press conference in the presence of the victim, Devi Prasad Patnaik, on Saturday”, informed Orissa High Court Bar Association president Srikant Kumar Nayak. He said the next general body meeting of the association will be held on Monday to chalk out further course of action.

Office-bearers of different bar associations, expressing solidarity with the lawyer who was allegedly assaulted by some police personnel on August 28 here, also attended the general body meeting.

On the other hand, activists of BJP’s Cuttack unit, led by its president Laxmidhar Pradhan, staged a road blockade near the office of SP (Rural) demanding settlement of the ongoing police-lawyers conflict that has paralysed all court work in Cuttack for the last 10 days.“The BJP will call for Cuttack bandh if steps are not taken for settling the issue as soon as possible,” said senior BJP leader Samir Dey.