Man stripped, beaten for offering coins to shopkeeper

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a shocking incident, a man was assaulted, tonsured and stripped by a group of shopkeepers in Balasore town following an altercation over paying for an LED bulb in ` 10 coins. A video of the incident that took place on Monday, has gone viral in social media.

The victim, Janardhan Sahoo, son of Sudarshan Sahoo of Gobindapur village under Industrial Area police limits, had gone to a shop to purchase a bulb. The shopkeeper Zabir Khan refused to accept the money with particular objection to some lower denomination notes and `10 coins. When Janardhan asked whether the notes and coins were banned by the Government, Khan turned furious and assaulted the customer.

Hearing Janardhan scream, other shopkeepers rushed to the spot and at first tried to stop Khan from beating him up. However, Khan alleged that Janardhan was caught stealing from his shop.

The shopkeepers, who had come to the rescue Janardhan, then started assaulting him. They dragged him from the shop to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi located in the middle of the Market Square. They tied his hands and legs, stripped him and tonsured his head to teach him a lesson for the alleged theft.

All the while, the locals who had gathered at the spot were busy recording the incident in their mobile phones instead of helping the victim. He was beaten up and released by the mob later.

“My husband told us about the incident after reaching home. We asked him to file a police complaint against the attackers but he was feeling so insulted that he attempted to run away from the house. We had to keep a watch on him as he repeatedly said that he would end his life out of humiliation,” said his wife Manjulata, who lodged an FIR with police.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the shopkeeper Khan and one Ajay Sahu alias Budhia, who circulated the video through social media. They were produced in Balasore SDJM Court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail plea were rejected. The two hail from Somnathpur village.