Home States Odisha

Mock exercise to test tsunami preparedness

Sarpanchs, community mobilisers and volunteers then took steps to evacuate villagers to safer places through identified routes in the shortest time possible.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sea water at Kappad beach in Kozhikode suddenly receded by around 100-200 metres, sparking fears of a tsunami on Friday.

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a bid to improve disaster-preparedness, mock exercise was conducted at 328 tsunami-prone villages and urban local bodies of six coastal districts of Odisha, informed Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi on Wednesday.

Sethi said the mock exercise, called ‘Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Mock Exercise (IOWave 18), was conducted to deal with exigencies that could arise out of an earthquake of 9.3 magnitude at Northern Sumatra in Indonesia.

As part of the exercise, 15 dummy bulletins were issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at the SRC office in the Capital through e-mail, fax and SMS. These bulletins were passed on to the respective district emergency operation centres by fax, e-mail, SMS and social media and then to the BDOs, Tehsildars and other stakeholders for final dissemination to the village community.

Sarpanchs, community mobilisers and volunteers then took steps to evacuate villagers to safer places through identified routes in the shortest time possible. The siren systems installed in tsunami-prone villages were activated so that residents could be alerted ahead of the evacuation.

The SRC said the mock exercise succeeded in achieving its objective and credited Government officials, panchayati raj institution members, NGOs, shelter home volunteers and local communities for its success.
“The purpose of conducting such an exercise was to increase tsunami preparedness, evaluate response capabilities and improve coordination mechanism at different levels. It will provide an opportunity to assess the operational lines of communications, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), review Tsunami warning and emergency response procedures to promote enhanced emergency preparedness,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt