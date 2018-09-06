Mock exercise to test tsunami preparedness

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a bid to improve disaster-preparedness, mock exercise was conducted at 328 tsunami-prone villages and urban local bodies of six coastal districts of Odisha, informed Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi on Wednesday.

Sethi said the mock exercise, called ‘Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Mock Exercise (IOWave 18), was conducted to deal with exigencies that could arise out of an earthquake of 9.3 magnitude at Northern Sumatra in Indonesia.

As part of the exercise, 15 dummy bulletins were issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at the SRC office in the Capital through e-mail, fax and SMS. These bulletins were passed on to the respective district emergency operation centres by fax, e-mail, SMS and social media and then to the BDOs, Tehsildars and other stakeholders for final dissemination to the village community.

Sarpanchs, community mobilisers and volunteers then took steps to evacuate villagers to safer places through identified routes in the shortest time possible. The siren systems installed in tsunami-prone villages were activated so that residents could be alerted ahead of the evacuation.

The SRC said the mock exercise succeeded in achieving its objective and credited Government officials, panchayati raj institution members, NGOs, shelter home volunteers and local communities for its success.

“The purpose of conducting such an exercise was to increase tsunami preparedness, evaluate response capabilities and improve coordination mechanism at different levels. It will provide an opportunity to assess the operational lines of communications, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), review Tsunami warning and emergency response procedures to promote enhanced emergency preparedness,” he added.