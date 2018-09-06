National Swachh Vidyalaya award for DPS, Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Delhi Pubic School, Paradip has been selected for National Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2017-18. It is the only school from the State to have been selected by Union Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD) for maintaining quality in water, sanitation and hygiene management.

In recognition of the achievement, the school was honoured with a special award in ‘Swachh Odisha, Sustha Odisha’ event organised by district administration in collaboration with School and Mass Education Department. On the day, 44 other schools were awarded at the district level with Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar.

District Collector Yamini Sarangi said, the school’s achievement would encourage other schools to follow Swachh standards.Principal of DPS, Paradip Dhananjay Pan said, all classrooms from Class X to XII are smart classes, the school has indoor and outdoor game facilities, medicinal herbal plant garden and regular maintenance of toilets. The school has a strength of 953 from pre-nursery to Class XII.

The school will receive cash award of `50,000 and citation from Union Ministry of HRD on September 18 in Delhi.