Ponzi firm dupes Lower Indra project oustees

BALANGIR: Lack of education and awareness has cost dearly for the villagers of Sanbahali who were displaced by the Lower Indra Irrigation Project in tribal-dominated Nuapada district.

Several villagers have allegedly invested all the amount they had received as compensation in lieu of their land in Vista Management Services Limited conned by its promises of high returns. The villagers are now a hapless lot with all their money gone and their houses gradually submerging.

Chouban Majhi, a villager, is now running from pillar to post to seek justice after losing all his savings to the company. Majhi, who was displaced by the project, had invested the compensation money he had received against his land in the company. His fellow villager Shanta Ahir has also met with the same fate after depositing her money with the firm.

“The Government had given me `four lakh for vacating my land for the irrigation project. Officials of the finance company lured us by saying that our money would be doubled in a few years. Now, I do not have the money and cannot afford to buy another plot of land either. I have no idea where to go”, she said.

Rehabilitation and Resettlement Officer of the irrigation project Himanchal Majhi said the villagers had voluntarily opted for self-relocation. “Following Government rules, the first instalment of the compensation amount was provided in the beginning, while the second instalment was to be paid after the villagers completed construction of a new house,” he said.

Nuapada ADM Sitaram Patel said a probe committee formed by the Government to look into the matter had already visited the village and found some cases of cheating committed by Aastha International. However, the committee reportedly had not come across any cases of cheating by Vista Management Service Limited, he added.