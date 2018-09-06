Home States Odisha

Ponzi firm dupes Lower Indra project oustees

Lack of education and awareness has cost dearly for the villagers of Sanbahali who were displaced by the Lower Indra Irrigation Project in tribal-dominated Nuapada district.

Published: 06th September 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Lack of education and awareness has cost dearly for the villagers of Sanbahali who were displaced by the Lower Indra Irrigation Project in tribal-dominated Nuapada district.

Several villagers have allegedly invested all the amount they had received as compensation in lieu of their land in Vista Management Services Limited conned by its promises of high returns. The villagers are now a hapless lot with all their money gone and their houses gradually submerging.

Chouban Majhi, a villager, is now running from pillar to post to seek justice after losing all his savings to the company. Majhi, who was displaced by the project, had invested the compensation money he had received against his land in the company. His fellow villager Shanta Ahir has also met with the same fate after depositing her money with the firm.

“The Government had given me `four lakh for vacating my land for the irrigation project. Officials of the finance company lured us by saying that our money would be doubled in a few years. Now, I do not have the money and cannot afford to buy another plot of land either. I have no idea where to go”, she said.
Rehabilitation and Resettlement Officer of the irrigation project Himanchal Majhi said the villagers had voluntarily opted for self-relocation. “Following Government rules, the first instalment of the compensation amount was provided in the beginning, while the second instalment was to be paid after the villagers completed construction of a new house,” he said.

Nuapada ADM Sitaram Patel said a probe committee formed by the Government to look into the matter had already visited the village and found some cases of cheating committed by Aastha International. However, the committee reportedly had not come across any cases of cheating by Vista Management Service Limited, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt