Protest lock on schools, colleges from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Leaders of opposition political parties on Wednesday made a beeline for the dharna site of school and college teachers who are on strike since August 16 to press for their demands.

On the day, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Narasingh Mishra and BJP State unit in-charge Arun Singh visited the protest venue at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here to extend their support to the agitating teachers.

After interacting with the agitators, Mishra said Congress fully supports the strike of Odisha School College Teachers and Employees’ United Forum. The party will raise the issue on the floor of the Assembly during the ongoing monsoon session through an adjournment motion on September 7, he said.

BJP leader Arun Singh also pledged support to the agitating teachers both in and outside the Assembly.

Forum leader Golak Nayak said braving heavy rains, around 30,000 teachers gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to observe Teachers’ Day as black day. “As there has been no assurance from the State Government regarding fulfilment of our demands, we have decided to shut down all block grant schools and colleges from Thursday,” he threatened.

Nayak further said the agitating teachers will meet all the MLAs on September 6 and 7 at their residences in the State Capital and also launch block level protests from September 8.The teachers will also organise rallies at panchayat level from September 17 if their demands are not met, he said.

On the other hand, School and Mass Education Minister Badrinarayan Patra said the State Government has already fulfilled most of the demands of the agitating teachers and has even replaced block grant system with the new grant-in-aid.Sources said the State Government may soon take a decision on the demands to placate the agitating teachers.