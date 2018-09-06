Home States Odisha

Protest lock on schools, colleges from today

Leaders of opposition political parties on Wednesday made a beeline for the dharna site of school and college teachers who are on strike since August 16 to press for their demands.

Published: 06th September 2018 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Agitating teachers take cover from rain at lower PMG in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Leaders of opposition political parties on Wednesday made a beeline for the dharna site of school and college teachers who are on strike since August 16 to press for their demands.

On the day, Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Narasingh Mishra and BJP State unit in-charge Arun Singh visited the protest venue at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here to extend their support to the agitating teachers.

After interacting with the agitators, Mishra said Congress fully supports the strike of Odisha School College Teachers and Employees’ United Forum. The party will raise the issue on the floor of the Assembly during the ongoing monsoon session through an adjournment motion on September 7, he said.
BJP leader Arun Singh also pledged support to the agitating teachers both in and outside the Assembly.

Forum leader Golak Nayak said braving heavy rains, around 30,000 teachers gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to observe Teachers’ Day as black day. “As there has been no assurance from the State Government regarding fulfilment of our demands, we have decided to shut down all block grant schools and colleges from Thursday,” he threatened.

Nayak further said the agitating teachers will meet all the MLAs on September 6 and 7 at their residences in the State Capital and also launch block level protests from September 8.The teachers will also organise rallies at panchayat level from September 17 if their demands are not met, he said.

On the other hand, School and Mass Education Minister Badrinarayan Patra said the State Government has already fulfilled most of the demands of the agitating teachers and has even replaced block grant system with the new grant-in-aid.Sources said the State Government may soon take a decision on the demands to placate the agitating teachers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt