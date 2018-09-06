Rs 1,003 crore to be spent on Biju health scheme  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:With focus on infrastructure and rural development, Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera on Wednesday presented Supplementary Budget of 12,790 crore in the Assembly amid Opposition pandemonium over fuel price rise and teachers’ agitation.

The supplementary statement is in addition to the annual Budget of Rs 1.20 lakh crore for the current financial year.While the supplementary statement said an additional provision of Rs 301 crore has been made for health care programmes, the Government clarified that an amount of Rs 1,003.52 crore will be spent on Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the much vaunted universal health coverage scheme, with special emphasis on health protection of economically vulnerable families.

“Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana is fully funded by the State Government from its own resources. There is no Central Government support to the BSKY,” the Government said in a statement following confusion over funding pattern of the scheme.

The confusion arose following the briefing on the Supplementary Budget by Additional Chief Secretary, Finance T K Pandey where he said the Central share of the National Health Mission, which comes to about Rs 785 crore, will be part of this public health programme.

As the State Government has announced its own food security scheme for 34.44 lakh people who have been left out under National Food Security Act (NFSA), it has made a provision of Rs 81 crore as against a requirement of Rs 200 crore for providing subsidised rice at Rs 1 a kg to each beneficiary. The Government has decided to start distribution of rice for about 25 lakh new beneficiaries from October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) this year.

Of the total programme expenditure of Rs 9,611 crore, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department received the highest allocation of Rs 3,141.74 crore followed by Rural Development Department with Rs 2,269.55 crore. The Disaster Management Department has received an additional provision of Rs 1,364 crore.

“Keeping in view the needs and expectations of the people in a welfare state, the Supplementary Budget is aimed at fulfilling the requirement of funds for public welfare and developmental activities in the State, mainly through reallocation of available resources and receipt of tied-up resources from various sources,” Behera stated. Responding to a query on the debt position, he said overall debt stock of the State was Rs 76,428 crore which is likely to increase to Rs 92,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal.

Behera said the State Government has already raised Rs 4,000 crore loan from the open market for capital expenditure. The Supplementary Budget will be financed by tied up resources to the tune of Rs 5,166 crore, untied funds to the extent of Rs 1,000 crore, Rs 1,082 crore surrendered funds and Rs 5,542 crore from overall savings.