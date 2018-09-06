Home States Odisha

Rs 401.9 crore for IIM-Sambalpur permanent campus

According to Ministry of Human Resource Development reports, the permanent campus will come up on an area of 60,384 sq m, which will have complete infrastructure for 600 students.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

IIM

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved establishment of permanent campus of Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur (IIM-Sambalpur). An amount of `401.94 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose.

IIM-Sambalpur is currently operating from the transit campus at Sambalpur University and the State Government has identified 237 acres of land in Basantpur for its permanent campus. Construction of boundary wall is being undertaken now.

According to Ministry of Human Resource Development reports, the permanent campus will come up on an area of 60,384 sq m, which will have complete infrastructure for 600 students.

A recurring grant of ` 5 lakh per student per five years has also been granted by the Union Cabinet.The institute will thereafter meet the maintenance cost by generating funds through new courses. Construction of the permanent campus will be completed by June, 2021.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt