Senior citizens seek cut in land fees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Senior citizens, mostly pensioners, of the City are up in arms against the State Government for charging exorbitantly for conversion of leasehold residential property to freehold.

They alleged that most of the lease holders of Bhubaneswar are unable to convert their residential land due to unreasonable hike in conversion fees.

President of Shree Rameswar Baristha Nagarika Sangha of IRC Village Mahendranath Mohapatra said the State Government is charging five per cent of current bench mark value of land as conversion charges and 10 per cent in case of any deviation of original plan.

“The fees calculated on current valuation of land are unjust. The State Government should charge as per the land valuation of 2013 when the conversion was first allowed. Why should a lease holder pay the fees on current valuation of land allotted in 1975?” he wondered.

Though plots were allotted in the City in early 70s, the State Government offered lease holders to go for conversion of their land in 2003 when the land in IRC Village and Nayapalli was valued at Rs 30 lakh per acre.

Mohapatra said even then, many lessees were unable to convert land due to the high price. “Now the premium of freehold land is calculated on the value of land at Rs 14 crore per acre. Can a poor pensioner, who had purchased the lease land at Rs 7 to Rs 18 per decimal, pay conversion fee of Rs 7,000 to Rs 14,000?” he asked.

The senior citizens appealed to the State Government to limit the premium of freehold land to the purchase value paid by them at the time of acquiring the land.

General secretary of the Sangha Banshidhar Parida said senior citizens will sit on a dharna at Lower PMG Square on Thursday demanding reduction in premium charges for freehold land.