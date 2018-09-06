Students of 8 classes take lessons in one hall

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: At a time when the district administration is making efforts to free the district from child labour and check the dropout rate, dilapidated structures of several schools in rural and urban pockets have been posing problems for the teachers in continuing classes.

San Raruan, Bada Raruan and Kanika Project School under Karanjia sub-division of Mayurbhanj district are some of the schools that reflect the administrative neglect.

Two buildings of Sana Raruan Primary School have turned unsafe for students with large chunks of plaster of the roof chipping off everyday. Both, exterior, interior walls and roof of the building have developed huge cracks. Considering it unsafe for the students, the headmistress ordered shut down of all four classrooms. The four teachers take classes in a hall where 76 students from Class I to VIII learn their lessons in the same hall.

Headmistress Namita Seth said, “I decided to close the classrooms and all students are taking their class in a hall as I do not want to risk the lives of students. One student had a narrow escape after a portion of a roof chipped off and fell near him. The Block Education Officer and Additional BEO have been apprised of the infrastructure issue.”

Similar is the condition of Bada Raruan Primary School and Kanika Project School in Raruna block and Jamuti Primary School of the district.

Raruan Sarpanch Jitendra Naik expressed discontentment after a visit to the schools sometime back and had assured to take necessary steps to repair the structures.Additional BEO Mihir Senapati said block officials have been asked to immediately repair but no steps have been taken so far.