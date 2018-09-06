Three endangered Black Bucks die in two days

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Death of endangered Black Bucks in Ganjam has left wildlife conservationists worried. In the last two days, two Black Bucks died due to road accidents and another died of unknown disease in Bhetnoi.

Locally called Baliharina, Kalabahutia or Krushnasara Mruga, the Black Bucks are considered harbingers of rain. The species is included in Schedule-1 of Wildlife(Protection) Act, 1972 and is designated as vulnerable in Red Data Book (1994). As per latest reports, there are 4,082 Black Bucks in the district.

Earlier, the animals were confined to Bhetnoi-Balipadar area that includes Sidhanai, Naranpur and Dhanicha but now they are also seen in Buguda and Khallikote forest ranges.Locals said Black Bucks are never killed in this part of the State as these animals are believed to bring prosperity and there are several conservation measures in place.

Since the villagers believe that the antelopes are harbinger of good fortune, they seldom chase them away when they enter crop fields.