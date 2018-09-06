Home States Odisha

Tourism plan for Bhim Pahad

Thakur visited the Bhima, Shiva and Hanuman caves and witnessed the inscriptions on the rocks there.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Chief Administrator of Koraput-Balangir-Kalahandi (KBK) region Sudarshan Pal Singh Thakur recently visited the Bhim Pahad, about 28 km from here, and decided to promote the place as a potential tourist spot. He said there was need for proper plans and fund allocation to develop the hill, which houses many ancient caves.

Thakur visited the Bhima, Shiva and Hanuman caves and witnessed the inscriptions on the rocks there. He expressed discontent over some constructions taken up by the Forest Department in the staircase uphill to the caves.

“Staircase has been constructed to climb the hill, but it is narrow and the steps are very high. People will face a lot of difficulty to climb the staircase”, he said.

Chairman of Deogaon block Rina Meher and Block Development Officer Shankar Prasad Sahu accompanied him during the visit. Thakur reviewed some development works taken up by the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation.Bhima Pahad has found a place in the official tourism map of Odisha.

