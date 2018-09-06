Home States Odisha

Vaccine storage scarcity hits cattle immunisation

Lack of storage facilities for theileriosis vaccine at livestock inspectors’ offices has severely affected the immunisation drive for domestic animals in the district.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:56 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Lack of storage facilities for theileriosis vaccine at livestock inspectors’ offices has severely affected the immunisation drive for domestic animals in the district. Farmers have appealed to local administration to ensure that animals get timely vaccination to effectively control deadly epidemics in cattle.

As per reports, the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department had supplied thousands of vaccines to the district after an outbreak of theileria annulata infection, a deadly and infectious viral disease of cattle. Jagatsinghpur block had received nearly 4,500 vaccines to supply it to the livestock inspectors. While the cost of each vaccine is `121, a farmer will pay user fee of `53 during vaccination drive.

As per provisions, vaccine concentrate should be transported and stored in liquid nitrogen to avoid its dilution and wastage. But lack of facilities in livestock inspectors’ offices has forced the administration to store the vaccine at the Veterinary department hospital here. As a result, the livestock inspectors are yet to receive the vaccines from the hospital affecting the animal vaccination drive across the district. Several vaccines also get damaged due to lack of liquid nitrogen in the storage, sources alleged. Expressing concern over the issue, Deputy Director (hospital) Ranjan Kumar Hoom sought the intervention of Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) Ramesh Chandra Behera urging him to dispose of the vaccines as soon as possible.

On the other hand, livestock inspectors, led by Dayanidhi Behera, Sahadev Nayak and Prasant Prusty have also sought the intervention of the CDVO over the issue and said as the LI centres have no storage facilities, they are unable to receive the vaccines. They also alleged that quality of the vaccine has deteriorated as it was not stored with liquid nitrogen.

Meanwhile, the CDVO asked Additional District Veterinary Officer (disease control) Girija Prasad Tripathy to conduct a probe into the issue.When contacted, Tripathy said, “There is no question of deterioration of vaccine quality. Livestock inspectors have not received it due to lack of storage and infrastructure at the LI centres.”

