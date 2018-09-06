Home States Odisha

Vigilance sleuths unearths inspector’s Rs 58 lakh assets from police officer Sanjib Kumar Mohanty

Vigilance sleuths raided the property of tainted police officer Sanjib Kumar Mohanty and unearthed a whopping Rs 58.33 lakh assets.

By Express News Service

Searches were conducted at Mohanty’s office, residential quarters in Jatni and his native place in Dhenkanal. The Vigilance sleuths traced Rs 6.71 lakh cash, Rs 2 lakh deposit in Kisan Vikas Patra, Rs 8.18 lakh deposits in different banks, household articles worth Rs 6.07 lakh, Rs 11.79 lakh premium paid towards insurance, gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 6.98 lakh, and two lands in Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal valued at Rs 16.60 lakh.

Mohanty, who was Jatni IIC, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50, 000 from one Sumit Kumar Mangaraj of Kudiary village in Jatni for not executing arrest warrant issued against the latter. The cop has been remanded to judicial custody till September 7.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Satyajit Mohanty warned police officers of stringent action if they are found harassing citizens or taking bribe. “We have suspended some cops after receiving complaints that they were illegally collecting money from drivers of heavy vehicles,” the Commissioner said.

In a bid to provide hassle-free service to citizens, Commissionerate Police has planned to revamp reception desks at the police stations in the Twin City. Police personnel manning the reception desks will be entrusted with the responsibility of receiving complaints. The complainants will be given a serial number through which they will be able to get details about the progress of their reported grievances.

