Youth arrested for ‘communal’ Facebook post

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A youth Shiv Kumar Sahu (23) of Traffic Gate area here was arrested on Wednesday by Plant Site police on the charges of spreading communal hatred through Facebook posts.

Plant Site police station IIC Upendra Pradhan said Sahu was booked for promoting enmity among different groups on communal ground, causing deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings and other sections of IPC. Police were keeping a track of social media activities of the accused youth leading to his arrest.

In the recent years, Rourkela city and its neighbourhood areas have seen law and order situation due to misuse of social media platforms on religious grounds.

In January 2017, a Muslim youth Md Zahid Akhtar Ansari alias Golden (26) was shot dead by a group of persons of his community after using Facebook to post some statements differing on some Islamic practices in January 2013.In 2012, minority community members had taken to the streets over an objectionable religious post on Facebook.