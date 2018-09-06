Home States Odisha

Youth arrested for ‘communal’ Facebook post

A youth Shiv Kumar Sahu (23) of Traffic Gate area here was arrested on Wednesday by Plant Site police on the charges of spreading communal hatred through Facebook posts.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

Drug Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A youth Shiv Kumar Sahu (23) of Traffic Gate area here was arrested on Wednesday by Plant Site police on the charges of spreading communal hatred through Facebook posts.

Plant Site police station IIC Upendra Pradhan said Sahu was booked for promoting enmity among different groups on communal ground, causing deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings and other sections of IPC. Police were keeping a track of social media activities of the accused youth leading to his arrest.

In the recent years, Rourkela city and its neighbourhood areas have seen law and order situation due to misuse of social media platforms on religious grounds.

In January 2017, a Muslim youth Md Zahid Akhtar Ansari alias Golden (26) was shot dead by a group of persons of his community after using Facebook to post some statements differing on some Islamic practices in January 2013.In 2012, minority community members had taken to the streets over an objectionable religious post on Facebook.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt