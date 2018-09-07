Assembly nod for Legislative Council

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha on Thursday joined the select club of states having bicameral system of legislature with the passing of a resolution in the Assembly for establishment of legislative council amidst Opposition walkout protesting the proposed upper house.

A resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha under clause 1 of Article 169 of the Constitution for creation of a legislative council was put to vote and 104 members recorded their votes in its favour.

“Confirming the provision of voting as laid down in the Constitution, 104 out of 147 members of the Assembly recorded in favour of the resolution and the resolution was passed,” announced Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat.

As per the constitutional requirement, the resolution needs the support of two-third members of the Assembly. The opposition Congress and BJP having a strength of 15 and 10 members respectively in the Assembly abstained from voting.

The State’s transition from a unicameral to a bicameral system of legislature would be complete with a majority approval from both the houses of Parliament and assent from the President of India to the resolution, Arukha said.

The proposed Legislative Council will have 49 members, the Minister said adding that the State will have to spend `35 crore annually for creation of the Vidhan Parishad (legislative council). The members of the council will get salary and allowance as given to the members of the Assembly.

As per article 171 clause (1) of the Constitution, the total number of members in the Legislative Council of a State will not exceed one third of the total number of the members in the Legislative Assembly and shall in no case be less than 40.

As the Odisha Assembly has 147 members, the Legislative Council will have 49 members, Arukha said. The proposed legislative council will function from Sardar Patel Hall (Old Assembly) in Unit-II. At present, only seven states of the country - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir - have two-tier legislature. “Odisha has picked up growth momentum. To further accelerate growth, wider consultations are necessary. In this context, legislative council will be of great help,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told reporters outside the Assembly.