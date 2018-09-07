Home States Odisha

Assembly nod for Legislative Council

As per the constitutional requirement, the resolution needs the support of two-third members of the Assembly.

Published: 07th September 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha on Thursday joined the select club of states having bicameral system of legislature with the passing of a resolution in the Assembly for establishment of legislative council amidst Opposition walkout protesting the proposed upper house.

A resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha under clause 1 of Article 169 of the Constitution for creation of a legislative council was put to vote and 104 members recorded their votes in its favour.

“Confirming the provision of voting as laid down in the Constitution, 104 out of 147 members of the Assembly recorded in favour of the resolution and the resolution was passed,” announced Speaker Pradip Kumar Amat.

As per the constitutional requirement, the resolution needs the support of two-third members of the Assembly. The opposition Congress and BJP having a strength of 15 and 10 members respectively in the Assembly abstained from voting.

The State’s transition from a unicameral to a bicameral system of legislature would be complete with a majority approval from both the houses of Parliament and assent from the President of India to the resolution, Arukha said.

The proposed Legislative Council will have 49 members, the Minister said adding that the State will have to spend `35 crore annually for creation of the Vidhan Parishad (legislative council). The members of the council will get salary and allowance as given to the members of the Assembly.

As per article 171 clause (1) of the Constitution, the total number of members in the Legislative Council of a State will not exceed one third of the total number of the members in the Legislative Assembly and shall in no case be less than 40.

As the Odisha Assembly has 147 members, the Legislative Council will have 49 members, Arukha said. The proposed legislative council will function from Sardar Patel Hall (Old Assembly) in Unit-II. At present, only seven states of the country - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu & Kashmir - have two-tier legislature. “Odisha has picked up growth momentum. To further accelerate growth, wider consultations are necessary. In this context, legislative council will be of great help,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told reporters outside the Assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality