Baitarani flows above red mark

By Express News Service

BHADRAK/JAJPUR:Heavy rain triggered by a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal in the last two days led to flood in Bhadrak with water level of Baitarani crossing the danger mark on Thursday.

Water level in Akhuapada crossed the red mark in the afternoon and the river was flowing at 18 metres against the danger level of 17.83 metres at 5.30 pm.

According to Met department, Chandbali block received the highest 102.8 mm rain followed by 95 mm in Tihidi, 80 mm in Dhamnagar, 75 mm in Bhandaripokhari, 60 mm in Bonth, 41 mm in Bhadrak and 23 mm in Basudevpur in the 24 hours. ODRAF officials have been put on remain alert and district officials advised not to leave their headquarters. Four panchayats of Dhamnagar block were inundated and crops in thousands of acres of land submerged.

Sources in District Emergency Office said water level of Salandi and its tributaries was also rising and may lead to flood in areas under Bhadrak Municipality. Water level in Kochila, Reba and Ganguti - the tributaries of Baitarini - may cross the red mark if rains continue for another 24 hours.Collector Gyanaranjan Das said the officials concerned have been asked to keep a watch on embankments of Baitarani and stock relief and food materials.

In Jajpur, Baitarani is flowing above the danger mark and Brahmani and Kharasrota are rapidly rising. Brahmani is flowing at 22.34 metrs at Jenapur against its danger level of 23 metrs on Thursday evening. Water level of Kharasrota is also rising following incessant rains. The district recorded an average 140 mm in the past 24 hours. Jajpur Road, Jajpur town and Jaraka are facing waterlogging and six thatched houses in Dasarathapur block have collapsed. Several families in Jajpur Road and Jaraka have left theirhouses for safer places.

7,000 mud houses collapse in K’para

Kendrapara: At least 10 people were injured and around 7,000 mud houses collapsed in the heavy rain that lashed Kendrapara town and its surrounding areas of the district on Thursday. The rain inundated several low-lying areas and choked the town’s sewerage system. The downpour flooded Pattamundai, Rajnagar, Aul, Rajkanka, Patkura, Derabishi and Mahakalapada areas. Hundreds of people in Fakirabad, Ranapada, Dilarapur, Kakata, Badahat and Santasahi in the town limits spent Thursday flushing out rain water that entered their houses. Collector Dasarathi Satapathy said reports of partial or complete collapse of 7,000 mud houses have been received. However, there is no casualty. Schools and colleges remained shut on the day. At an emergency meeting, the district administration directed officials to stock dry food and not leave their respective headquarters without informing Collector.