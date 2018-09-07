Home States Odisha

Coal mines on the canvas

A group of 20 artistes from across the country have gathered there to attend a national-level art workshop themed around coal mines.

Published: 07th September 2018 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

6art1092057

Express photo by Irfana

By Express News Service

As you step inside the banquet hall of OTDC's Panthanivas in city's Kalpana area, you will come across artistes busy shaping up their perspectives on coal mines with colours. A group of 20 artistes from across the country have gathered there to attend a national-level art workshop themed around coal mines. The event is being organised by Odisha Mining Corporation in association with Lalit Kala Akademi.

Delhi-based contemporary artiste Vimmi Indra upholds the essence of tribal culture in her painting. We spoke to the artiste when she was giving finishing touches to the portrait of a tribal woman in black and white. The artiste revealed she would set the tribal woman in the backdrop of a coal mine that she visited during her ensuing trip to Bhubaneswar. "I will use different colours for the background. I have developed this distinct style of highlighting a particular element in black and white. I place the element in a coloured background," said Vimmi. For giving a soothing appeal to her paintings, she picked up a long brush and gently moved it over the painting. This was what she termed as the soft brush technique.

Former Head of the Department of Fine Arts at DAV College for Women in Amritsar, Baldev Gambhir choose to give an abstract look to his painting. His piece was divided into three distinct segments. The bottom layer was painted in shades of purple, represented the mining area. "As you move up, you can see lighter shades of colours. These areas in green and yellow depict greenery. The pillar that runs through the painting is the main attraction of the painting. I will decorate it by adding textures," the artiste said.

Each artiste had his own way of representing mining activities. Artiste Bijaya Biswal used surrealism to depict the same. He merged the motif of iconic Konark horse, a miner and iron rods to synergies his theme. "You can see the stone statue of the konark horse being protected by iron rods. And, a traditional coal miner taking the lead in the painting. The bottom half of the painting represents the coal mines. These are all virtual elements which can't be merged in the real world. But, for an artiste, it is possible to connect these things on canvas," he said.

Budding artiste Ashutosh Patra tried to depict how the mining activities were being carried out by maintaining the nature's balance. "I have painted a human figure. It represents the mining corporation. You will find the painting to be dominated with the use of green and yellow. They stand for maintaining greenery. While, the mining activity has been depicted with darker shades on the top half of the painting," he added. The workshop will end on September 8.

Speaking about the initiative, Secretary of Lalit Kala Akademi, Manas Jena said the artistes were taken to the nearby coal mines as part of the workshop. "They visited the mines and observed life there. These paintings are reflections of their observations," he added.

Jena revealed that the Akademi was also planning to organise an international art fair in the city soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality