Hockey coach to visit Capital City before camp shift

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a bid to acclimatise the Indian team with the conditions of the Capital City ahead of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, Hockey India is likely to shift the national camp from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar.

Sources said before taking a final call on the shifting plan, India chief coach Harendra Singh and his assistant will visit Kalinga Stadium on September 10 to inspect the infrastructure facilities available at the venue which will host the mega sporting event.

As Kalinga Stadium has already received an infrastructure boost for the World Cup, the national camp is most likely to be held in the City.Apart from the newly-laid turf which has been approved by FIH, the stadium also has 32 guest rooms to accommodate players during the camp. Earlier in 2015, a 22-day coaching camp was held at Kalinga Stadium for Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

The 47-day national team selection and trial camp will be held in two phases. The first phase will begin from September 16 to November 16 while the second one will be held from November 1 to 17, sources said.

As per the regular practice, core probables for the Indian team usually train on Sports Authority of India’s Bengaluru campus. By shifting the camp, Hockey India wants players to gain as much home advantage as possible before the World Cup, which will be held from November 28 to December 16.

After the first phase of the national camp, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team will take part in the 5th Men’s Hero Asian Champions Trophy. Defending champions India will start their campaign against hosts Oman on October 18 in Muscat.

The Indian team, ranked highest among the six participating countries, are the favourites to retain the trophy in Muscat. However, India, ranked fifth in the World, is expected to face a tough fight from Malaysia (ranked 12) and Pakistan (ranked 13).

In the recently concluded Asian Games at Jakarta, Malaysia had put brakes on the winning streak of India by defeating the latter in the semifinal.