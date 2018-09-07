Home States Odisha

Hockey coach to visit Capital City before camp shift

In a bid to acclimatise the Indian team with the conditions of the Capital City ahead of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, Hockey India is likely to shift the national camp from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar.

Published: 07th September 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In a bid to acclimatise the Indian team with the conditions of the Capital City ahead of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup, Hockey India is likely to shift the national camp from Bengaluru to Bhubaneswar.

Sources said before taking a final call on the shifting plan, India chief coach Harendra Singh and his assistant will visit Kalinga Stadium on September 10 to inspect the infrastructure facilities available at the venue which will host the mega sporting event.

As Kalinga Stadium has already received an infrastructure boost for the World Cup, the national camp is most likely to be held in the City.Apart from the newly-laid turf which has been approved by FIH, the stadium also has 32 guest rooms to accommodate players during the camp. Earlier in 2015, a 22-day coaching camp was held at Kalinga Stadium for Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

The 47-day national team selection and trial camp will be held in two phases. The first phase will begin from September 16 to November 16 while the second one will be held from November 1 to 17, sources said.  

As per the regular practice, core probables for the Indian team usually train on Sports Authority of India’s Bengaluru campus. By shifting the camp, Hockey India wants players to gain as much home advantage as possible before the World Cup, which will be held from November 28 to December 16.

After the first phase of the national camp, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team will take part in the 5th Men’s Hero Asian Champions Trophy. Defending champions India will start their campaign against hosts Oman on October 18 in Muscat.

The Indian team, ranked highest among the six participating countries, are the favourites to retain the trophy in Muscat. However, India, ranked fifth in the World, is expected to face a tough fight from Malaysia (ranked 12) and Pakistan (ranked 13). 

In the recently concluded Asian Games at Jakarta, Malaysia had put brakes on the winning streak of India by defeating the latter in the semifinal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality