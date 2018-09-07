Join duty or face action: Govt to teachers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Adopting a tough stance towards the agitating block grant school and college teachers, the State Government said salary of those who do not join duty from Thursday will be withheld.

Terming the teachers’ agitation as unjustified, School and Mass Education Secretary PK Mohapatra directed district education officers (DEOs) and block education officers (BEOs) to check the attendance of all teachers and ensure that those who remain absent from September 6 without permission or valid reason are not given their salary.

In the context of contractual teachers, the Secretary said, “Unauthorised absence could be treated as a reason for non-renewal of the annual contract due in March 2019.” He added that contractual teachers, who do not abide by the directive, may be disengaged by the authorities concerned. Mohapatra advised the BEOs to make alternate arrangements if the agitating teachers do not join duty to ensure smooth functioning of schools in their respective jurisdiction.

The Secretary said the call for State-level agitation by the teachers in front of the Legislative Assembly from September 6 is not justified as steps have already been initiated by the State Government to consider their demands. Around 60,000 block grant teachers under the aegis of Odisha School, College Teachers and Employees United Forum have been staging agitation since August 16 demanding salary as per 7th Pay Commission recommendation, change in service condition under the new Grant-in-Aid system, job regularisation and others.

The agitating teachers have been supported by Primary Odisha BEd Elementary Teachers Association, Odisha Elementary School Teachers Association and Odisha Sikhya Sahayak Association. Forum leader Golak Nayak said the agitating teachers met legislators at their residence in the Capital on Thursday and submitted a memorandum comprising their demands. He said the strike will continue as long as the teachers’ demands are not met.