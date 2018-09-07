Home States Odisha

Joint family breakdown linked to suicide spike

Breakdown of joint family system, which was prevalent in the society not too long ago, has led to rise in suicides, opined mental health experts on Thursday.

Published: 07th September 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Medical students at the mental health programme on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Breakdown of joint family system, which was prevalent in the society not too long ago, has led to rise in suicides, opined mental health experts on Thursday.Addressing medical students at Siksha O Anusandhan University here as part of the The New Indian Express (TNIE)-Manam Foundation campaign against suicides, experts said joint family system serves as a stress buster.

“Members of joint families share joys, sorrows and support each other. This emotional connect helps them overcome their worries and frustrations besides preventing them from slipping into depression,” chief therapeutic counsellor at Manam Foundation Somya Sucharita Mohapatra said.The event ‘Psychiatry and Mental Health’ was attended by students and faculties of IMS and SUM Hospital and Institute of Dental Sciences.

Stating that doctors play a crucial role in the society, Mohapatra said the medicos need to have a proper mental hygiene to serve people. “If doctors are happy, patients will be happy too,” she said and urged the students not to express their emotions or expose mental stress before patients.Maintaining that addiction to electronic devices is not the way to get rid of mental stress, she said physical exercise and reading books are a must for doctors.  

“The need is to develop a support system around you. If you feel happy, you will definitely perform better,” Mohapatra said. Referring to famous Bollywood movies ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘3 Idiots’, she said one must learn to adapt to all situations and remain happy.

Founder of Manam Foundation Anuradha Mahapatra focused on the growing number of suicides and said the taking the extreme step is not the solution to any problem. “It is actually a permanent disaster to solve a temporary problem,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean of Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital Prof Gangadhar Sahu said human beings, which is a thinking species, have been subjected to mental pressure from birth. “We must accept the challenges that life throws at us and keep working on the solutions,” he said.
Head of Psychiatry Department Dr Surjeet Sahoo, SOA’s Dean (Students’ Welfare) Dr Jyoti Ranjan Das and Medical Superintendent Dr Pushparaj Samantasinhar also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality