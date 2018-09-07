Joint family breakdown linked to suicide spike

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Breakdown of joint family system, which was prevalent in the society not too long ago, has led to rise in suicides, opined mental health experts on Thursday.Addressing medical students at Siksha O Anusandhan University here as part of the The New Indian Express (TNIE)-Manam Foundation campaign against suicides, experts said joint family system serves as a stress buster.

“Members of joint families share joys, sorrows and support each other. This emotional connect helps them overcome their worries and frustrations besides preventing them from slipping into depression,” chief therapeutic counsellor at Manam Foundation Somya Sucharita Mohapatra said.The event ‘Psychiatry and Mental Health’ was attended by students and faculties of IMS and SUM Hospital and Institute of Dental Sciences.

Stating that doctors play a crucial role in the society, Mohapatra said the medicos need to have a proper mental hygiene to serve people. “If doctors are happy, patients will be happy too,” she said and urged the students not to express their emotions or expose mental stress before patients.Maintaining that addiction to electronic devices is not the way to get rid of mental stress, she said physical exercise and reading books are a must for doctors.

“The need is to develop a support system around you. If you feel happy, you will definitely perform better,” Mohapatra said. Referring to famous Bollywood movies ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘3 Idiots’, she said one must learn to adapt to all situations and remain happy.

Founder of Manam Foundation Anuradha Mahapatra focused on the growing number of suicides and said the taking the extreme step is not the solution to any problem. “It is actually a permanent disaster to solve a temporary problem,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean of Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital Prof Gangadhar Sahu said human beings, which is a thinking species, have been subjected to mental pressure from birth. “We must accept the challenges that life throws at us and keep working on the solutions,” he said.

Head of Psychiatry Department Dr Surjeet Sahoo, SOA’s Dean (Students’ Welfare) Dr Jyoti Ranjan Das and Medical Superintendent Dr Pushparaj Samantasinhar also spoke.