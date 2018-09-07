MLA Kailash Kulashika on hunger stir

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Laxmipur MLA Kailash Kulashika is on fast-unto-death for the last four days demanding development of his constituency.Extending support to the MLA, hundreds of people from Bandhugaon, Narayanpatna, Dasmanthpur and Laxmipur blocks joined the hunger strike. Kulashika’s supporters claimed that neither the district administration nor the block administration visited him.

Meanwhile, District Congress Committee working president Rupak Turuk has threatened to intensify the strike from Friday if the demands are not met. Turuk said all Government offices, including schools, will be closed, and added that they have also decided to stage economic blockade by disrupting movement of vehicles on National Highway and railway communication at Laxmipur.

Bauxite mining at Kodinga Mali will also be closed if the Government does not fulfil the demands of the MLA, he added.The MLA’s demands include formation of new sub-division, establishment of a Sub-divisional hospital, employment to local youths in ongoing Kodinga Mali Bauxite mining, recruitment of teachers against vacancies in welfare schools, construction of hanging bridge at Muran dam to connect cutoff villages with Dasmanthpur block headquarters, construction of dam at Chintaguda on Jhanjabati river to facilitate irrigation to farmers of Narayanpatna and Banhugaon residents besides speeding up NBCC road construction work for rural connectivity. He also demanded engagement of local unemployed youths in Kodinga Mali bauxite mining operation.Meanwhile, doctor of Laxmipur hospital said the health of Kulashika is deteriorating.