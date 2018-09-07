No meal for kids on Teachers’ Day

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As many as 45,000 children reading in government schools under Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) limits and two blocks in Sundargarh district had to go without noon meal on Teachers’ Day. The organisation that supplies mid-day meal to the schools had failed to supply food on Wednesday.

According to sources, as it was Teachers’ Day, thousands of children had turned up at schools to celebrate the day. But the celebration was marred by lack of food, which was introduced by the Government to attract poor children to schools. As parents of most of the children are labourers, who go to work after leaving their children at schools, the kids had to starve for long hours till their parents returned in the evening.

According to sources, Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF) did not supply cooked food to schools on Wednesday, in defiance of the instruction of School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department to continue providing MDM on Teachers’ Day and eight other ‘observance’ days of the year.

The foundation had launched MDM scheme on a mega scale in December 2013 in RMC limits besides Bisra and Lathikata blocks of Sundargarh following a tripartite MoU between Odisha Government, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL and APF. The MoU had provisioned to cover 57,000 students of 431 schools under MDM through APF.

The APF website shows 42,767 students of 392 schools in these areas are covered by APF. But sources in RSP said against maximum capacity of covering 57,000 students, about 45,000 students belonging to 431 schools under the MoU are available and all are covered under MDM by the foundation.

On September 4, State Nodal Officer of MDM and Additional Secretary SME Department had written to all district collectors asking them to supply MDM to all government schools on 239 working days, including nine ‘observance’ days, Saraswati Puja, Netaji Jayanti, Republic Day, Utkal Divas, Independence Day, Teachers’ Day, Ganesh Puja, Gandhi Jayanti and Children’s Day.Bengaluru-based APF Manager (PR and Media) Neelima Somasekhar said the Foundation would look into the issue for appropriate action.