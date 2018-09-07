No one is Queer, Mubarak Azadi!

Sowmika Das By

Express News Service

Intro: Pride, no prejudice. Love and humanity won the legal battle, finally! The five-member SC bench scrapped down Sec 377 that once criminalized homosexuality on Thursday. The verdict was followed by cheers, colours of celebrations, sighs of relief and bleak uncertainties on its social acceptance. Members of the LGBT community and their sympathisers in the City of Temple witnessed independence in the true sense. Joining like-minded people in other cities, they welcomed the verdict. The City Express brings you how the community and GenX felt as soon as news channels flashed 'gay sex is not a crime'.

I welcome with all my heart the supreme judgment of the Supreme court of abolishing section 377. Let's not take freedom for granted. Like after every freedom fight and struggle there comes a time to settle down. Let us all open our ears to listen to people of LGBT. Let us all open our mind set to change. Let us all open our hearts to accept family siblings friends or anyone belonging to LGBT community. I am sure you must be aware or knowing of someone or the other in family, friends or society who belongs to LGBT community. There has to be love only. We should not make it harder for anyone. Instead, keep it easier to accept and give same love to all. Let people of pride community be safe and live a life with dignity and respect. Let, there be a law to protect people and not punish them. I think more than freedom or abolishing section 377 people should be made aware of the fact that it is not a disease or a mental disorder. It's a human right more than same sex rights and everyone deserves to live with dignity and respect.

Sabyasachi Satpathy, designer

Homosexuality should never have been considered a crime. The decriminalization of homosexuality should not be seen as a triumph, it is just a redemption of sanity and normalcy.

Yet we rejoice, because it's a license for many choked hearts to be themselves. Today, I can only remember the phrases that I had penned down for my film Capital I: "This world is bleeding, and breathing heavy. Heavier than the exhausted lesbians. With a joy unbound, and destiny unknown"

Amartya Bhattacharya, Filmmaker

The rainbow of Indian democracy and constitution shines finally. I welcome the verdict whole-heartedly. It should have been delivered long before. There are no legal hurdles. They can live with dignity now. But, socially the struggle for acceptance has begun. As a society, we must accept the verdict and let them live as per their choice. The government must take steps to eradicate the social stigma by organising awareness campaigns. The judiciary's work is over. The colonial ghost has been buried. But, the memories and opinions linked to it must also be erased. There's no place for negativity after this judgment. They don't matter anymore.

Namrata Chadha, social activist

Justice can be delayed but can't be restricted, the recent supreme court landmark verdict illustrates the same. This is a historic day for Indian judiciary when we are allowing consenting adults to express their love to whoever they want and in whichever manner they want. Despite the opposition from various religious extremist groups, our apex court has once again proved that such regressive thoughts and fear-mongering of extremists will not prevail in this country. Kudos to LGBTQ community, finally 'He+He' is no more 'Hehe'

Aman Pratap Singh, Student

It’s really indeed a very amazing occasion today that a panel of 5 judges in the Supreme Court took a very brave decision by decriminalizing gay sex. One can’t simply choose his or her sexual orientation and it would be a very huge wrong doing on our part if we keep them secluded from the society. Many countries still treat it as a taboo while many have given the people who are attracted to the same gender a chance to be free. Today’s decision actually showed that the Supreme Court also thinks and wishes well for the LGBT community and takes judgments in their favor too. This decision isn’t well accepted by many masses but still every change needs time to be accepted by people. We are a developing country and I sincerely think that the people of the LGBT community will not be harassed and will live with heads held upright. Freedom always comes to people who are in need of it. It might be late but it’s a great step towards building a more advanced country!

Shobhit Sahoo, student

The word "Majoritarianism" appears more than 30 times in the judgement, stressing every time that the perception of the social majority, the definition and stereotypes of morality built by the majority, are not greater than constitutional rights. Please let us take out some time of our lives today and apply this logic which has rendered LGBTQ invincible, on other social issues of our country. Religious majority, the hierarchy of castes, the status of men as compared to women, the power of being born in a higher socio-economic class. According to today's judgement, all the stereotypes regarding these issues too should not overpower human and fundamental rights of any citizen of this nation. Just like a person who is born gay deserves to be accepted and not treated with repulsion, a person born in a minority caste, or a minority religion should not have to go through prejudices and discrimination either. If we are renouncing the whole debate of whose existence is ethical and whose existence is not, lets make the debate inter-sectional. Movements of liberation should not exist in isolation.

Bijaya Biswal, student activist

We gained independence today. We were not free in this country until this verdict was pronounced by the Supreme Court. Today, I am feeling like a bird which has been freed from the cage. But, the road ahead will also have its own challenges. Society will have to accept us with open arms.

Meera Parida, transgender activist