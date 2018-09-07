No path for pedestrians!

Sowmika Das By

Express News Service

Are the footpaths in the city for pedestrians? Take a look around the city and you will get the answer, residents say. For instance, if you are walking on the footpath at Infocity to head towards Patia Chhaka the last 100 metres stretch will compel you to rethink about the 'smartness' of the Temple City. Here, you will spot wastes, broken tiles, abandoned cars, defunct bus shelters and street-side dahi vada vendors. There's no space left for the pedestrians. They risk their lives and share the road with vehicles.

The scene is similar at Market Building and Unit 1 area. The footpaths have either been turned into parking lots or encroached upon by street vendors. From shops selling plastics to bhel puri or chat, all of these have come up on the footpaths. At some places, the pavements are damaged or bear pot-holes.

Footpaths along the entire stretch of Janpath from Vani Vihar to Shishu Bhawan Square have turned into parking zones for vehicles. Not just that, one would often come across riders who use the footpaths as short-cuts to their destinations.

In such a scenario, joggers in the city face great inconveniences. "I visit the Satsang Vihar park everyday for a walk in the morning. There's hardly any space left on the footpath for the pedestrians on the stretch between Vani Vihar to Rasulgarh. We are forced to use the main road for walking. It is a risky affair," said Ram Routray of Govind Vihar area. Recently, some of the residents uploaded photographs of the encroached footpaths on social media to let the authorities know about the problems they face.

In 2016, the State Government had formed a joint squad comprising officials from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and police to free the footpaths from encroachers.

Following the formation of the squad, eviction drives were conducted on Janpath and Bidyut Marg in January 2017. For a few months, the stretch was free from encroachers. But, the street vendors started reclaiming the stretch soon afterwards. In January, this year the BMC rolled out launched a dedicated vehicle named “Ghanta Gadi’’ to curb encroachment issues on footpath.

As part of the Smart City initiative, the stretch between Sishu Bhawan chakk to Vani Vihar chakk will have revamped footpaths. "The construction work for the new footpath will be delayed due to Hockey World Cup. Project agencies will not be allowed to carry out any digging work September 10 onwards due to the Hockey World Cup," said City Engineer of BMC Debasundar Mohapatra.

Footpaths along the major roads in the city are being maintained by Public Works Department. But, BMC is in charge of the internal roads. "There are footpaths along all the major roads in the city. At some places, they have to be developed as the slabs over drains are missing. We (BMC) take care of the roads in the colonies or residential areas only, where there are no footpaths. The internal roads are 20 to 30 feet wide. So, there's no need of footpath in the colonies. Most of the footpaths are encroached by vendors. We carry out eviction drive periodically. But, they occupy the footpaths again. We are taking steps against these problems," Mohapatra added.