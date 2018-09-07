Odisha campus of Institute of Chemical Technology to function from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Odisha campus of Mumbai-based Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) will start functioning from Friday. Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the academic session of the first batch.

ICT-Mumbai and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had inked a pact in November last year to set up the world-class centre of excellence in chemical engineering and technology.The ICT-IOC Bhubaneswar campus was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind through remote link from IIT-Bhubaneswar on March 18.

ICT-IOC Odisha, the second campus of the institute in the country, will get the peer expertise of ICT-Mumbai in the field of Chemical Science and Engineering and Technology by providing best-in-class academic and research facilities at Bhubaneswar.

First Director of the institute Prof Bhaskar N Thorat said students will be taught quality and industry relevant courses in chemical engineering, petrochemicals, textiles, polymers, pharmaceuticals, food and energy. Five-year integrated MTech in Chemical Engineering, executive MTech in Chemical Engineering for working professionals and PhD programmes will be offered here.

ICT is a premier institute for Chemical Technology and ranked 10th amongst engineering colleges in the recently announced National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2018.