Opposition noise in House

The pre-lunch session in the Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Thursday as Opposition Congress and BJP raised different issues forcing Speaker Pradip Amat to adjourn the House for an hour.

Published: 07th September 2018 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The pre-lunch session in the Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Thursday as Opposition Congress and BJP raised different issues forcing Speaker Pradip Amat to adjourn the House for an hour.

While Congress members raised the issue of the ongoing strike of teachers and demanded a discussion on the issue, BJP MLAs alleged a scam in sapling plantation scheme. Members of both the parties rushed to the well shouting anti-Government slogans as soon as the House assembled for the day for question hour. Congress members attempted to climb onto the Speaker’s dais, forcing the latter to adjourn the House till 11.30 am.

“We have given notice for discussion on the teachers’ issue. The Speaker should convene an all-party meeting to decide when to hold the discussion in the House,” Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said. Leader of BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo also urged the Speaker to intervene and sort out the issue as the State Government is not interested to talk to the agitating teachers.

The BJP raised the issue of alleged corruption in sapling plantation and demanded a discussion in the House. Party MLA Pradip Purohit demanded a CBI into the scam.BJP members raised the issue in the Assembly a day after BJD leader and former minister Damodar Rout alleged about a `100-crore scam in plantation of saplings in the State.

