Overnight showers cause water-logging

Overnight showers caused water-logging in several parts of the Capital City on Thursday.

Published: 07th September 2018

A man trying to cross a water-logged road at Acharya Vihar in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Overnight showers caused water-logging in several parts of the Capital City on Thursday.

As many as 12 complaints related to water-logging were received by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) as the City received 97.7 mm rainfall on the day. To tackle the menace, seven water pumps were engaged by the Fire Service department.

Similarly, BMC deployed 14 pumps at Paika Nagar, New Forest Park Colony, Gayatri Nagar, Rudrapur, Sriram Nagar, Gouri Nagar, Ratna Villa, Nuagaon main road and Garage Chowk to clear excess water.
The multi-agency 24X7 control room at BMC office comprising staff from Water Resource department and Public Health Engineering Organisation will function till the rains subside, officials of the civic body said.

As more showers have been predicted, BMC engineers have been put on alert and the situation is being monitored closely, the officials added.

