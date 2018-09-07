Home States Odisha

Paradip inundated under 412 mm rain in 24 hours

Pounding rains brought life to a standstill in Jagatsinghpur as Paradip bore the brunt of a depression which induced a massive 412 mm rain within a span of 24 hours on Wednesday.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Odhisa Floods.

By Express News Service

PARADIP:Pounding rains brought life to a standstill in Jagatsinghpur as Paradip bore the brunt of a depression which induced a massive 412 mm rain within a span of 24 hours on Wednesday.
The showers - 30 per cent of the rainfall recorded in a year -  submerged every road and low lying area in the Port town. Encroachments on natural drainage systems ensured that rain water enter government  offices, slums, and schools.

Water gushed into homes at Brundaban Colony, Nua  Bazaar, Madhuban Colony, Bhuiyan Colony, Bhanj Colony, Loknath Colony,  Mundapada and Trinath Colony. Badapadia bus stand was under knee-deep  water. There was a flash flood like situation in the town which saw acute  waterlogging while vehicles were stranded. Similar was the situation at Biju Minar, Smruti Udyan,  Ambedkar Park and Bethani School which were inundated.

Slum dwellers and residents of low-lying areas spent sleepless nights as their houses were filled with three to four feet water.In Kujang block, several villages under Paradeepgarh were inundated. Irate villages  locked the panchayat office on Thursday demanding relief materials and pumping  out of water from their villages. Kujang Bazaar, too, was severely waterlogged  and rain water entered Kujang police station. Four villages of Paradeepgarh  panchayat had been waterlogged and 30,000 hectares of paddy crops damaged in  Kujang, Erasama and Balikuda areas.

Paradip ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir informed that free kitchens have been opened and  dry and cooked food is being provided to 1,500 affected families of low lying areas in  the Port Town, who have been shifted to local cyclone shelters. PPT officials also evacuated 250 labourers from the Tarinigada catchment areas and provided them shelter in the PPT Trade Centre building by deploying transportation facilities. Around 6.5 tonnes of flattened rice, biscuits, bottled water, molasses and sugar were distributed among the affected people in the Port Township as well as in the adjacent areas. PPT Hospital doctors are on the vigil to provide first aid to the public.

Port works hit for 2nd day

The incessant rains also affected loading and unloading of cargo from seven ships in Paradip Port. Hatches of the vessels could not be opened due to heavy  downpour, said Chairman of Paradip Port Trust, Rinkesh Roy. The entire port was under three feet water while three weighbridges were waterlogged as a result of which 300 trucks were unable to unload cargo. Personnel of traffic wing of Paradip Port Trust were deployed to vacate the stranded trucks from the weighbridges. Ship movement to and from the port was partially hit and 10 ships were waiting at the anchorage area for berths. No ships could either be taken in or taken out  due to the unfavourable weather condition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality