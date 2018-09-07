Home States Odisha

Politicians, activists hail Supreme Court verdict on Section 377

Published: 07th September 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Transgenders celebrating at Station square in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Political parties and social activists in the State on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Section 377 and decriminalise homosexuality.

Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra welcomed the apex court’s judgment and said it upholds the fundamental rights of citizens. “The judgment makes it clear that even if the majority of people desire something, it cannot be a law if it violates the mandate of the Constitution,” the veteran lawyer told Express.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik termed the verdict as landmark and said protection of rights of all minority communities is the essence of Indian Constitution. Former Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda too hailed the judgment and said consenting adults should be free to lead their lives without being harassed.

The City’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community celebrated the historic judgment on the streets. India’s first transgender cab driver and secretary of All Odisha Transgenders’ Association, Meghna Sahoo said, “India celebrated its 72nd Independence Day this year, but the apex court’s scrapping of the colonial era ban on homosexuality is real independence for the LGBT community.”

Founder of Manam Foundation, Anuradha Mahapatra said the Supreme Court judgment is a win for all liberal minded people. However, she pointed out that marriage and adoption laws for the LGBT community still need to be worked upon.

Odisha Finance Service officer and State’s first transgender civil servant Aishwarya Rituparna Pradhan said the verdict will provide constitutional rights to members of LGBT community. Aishwarya, however, said there are still some challenges for members of the community in terms of civil laws.

“A civil union also known as civil partnership is a legally recognised arrangement similar to marriage created primarily as a means to provide recognition in law for same sex couples,” the officer said and added that India still does not have civil laws allowing same sex couples to adopt children.

