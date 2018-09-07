Preperations in swing for Art Trail

Home States Odisha

It will showcase the traditional Old City and modern-day Capital City from November 20 to December 20.

The Old Town will soon turn into an art lover's paradise. That's what the Bhubaneswar Art Trail is all about. It will showcase the traditional Old City and modern-day Capital City from November 20 to December 20. This first-of-its-kind initiative has started taking the shape. The organisers have started mapping the infrastructure requirements for the event. They have started engaging with the community to get their first-hand accounts of the Old Town and its heritage.

The curators' team has been formed. Artistes Prem Jisk Achari, Jagannath Panda and Hannah Barnes will lead the team. The event will be flagged off on November 19. The curators for the event have been already appointed. Infrastructure requirements are being mapped by Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC) of Bhubaneswar Development Authority.

Social Mobilization has also begun with engagements with schools, local bodies and residents along the trail. As part of the event, door-to-door campaigns are being conducted to engage local clubs and associations and efforts are on to build up stakeholder relationships. The art trail will cover Kedargouri Club, Guajhara Association, BK College of Art and Crafts and Dhauli College of Art.

"Infrastructure requirements have been mapped in detail with BUKC team including 3D modelling of the entire trail and specific requirements for street lights, repair work, setting up of toilets, cleaning of streets, drainage repair, painting of walls and sharing of infrastructure document to be shared with other line departments," said a BMC official.

The funding of the trail will be done by Department of Tourism, Department of Sports and Youth Services and Tata Steel. The theme of the trail is 'Navigation Offline'. "We are trying to make people aware about the rich history of the City of Temples. The trail will be made with the help of accounts by the community members," said Jagannath Panda of Utsha Foundation, which is a co-host for the event.

"Taking inspiration from travelogues and medieval travel poetry such as of Japanese poet Matsuo Basho the BAT project aims to look at the world and experience it without the mediation of screens and technologies. This is not a romanticisation of the ‘real’ but a return to the situation where navigation, not only through landscapes, but also through a collage of memories and experiences," he added.

Through these various individual interventions in this trail the objective is to enhance an art practice which emerges from the local community and involves the local art scene, to promote social, and environmental development in the community. The final public exhibition will be seen and experienced as a walk through from one part of the trail to the other.

