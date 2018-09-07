Rain pours misery on residents, over 60 localities inundated

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Incessant rain since Wednesday morning has inundated several low lying areas of the Millennium City with more than 60 localities being water-logged.

The worst affected areas are Badambadi, Roxy Lane, Pitahpur, Rajabagicha, Jhanjir Mangala, Patapola, Rausa Patana, Friends Colony, Ganga Mandir, Balu Bazar, Kazi Bazar, Kesharpur, Meria Bazar, Jhola Sahi, Gomandia, Samanta Sahi, Tulasipur, Sidheswar sahi, Tanla sahi, Kanika Chhak, Rover Street, Khatbin sahi, Jobra, Jagatpur, Mahanadi Vihar, Nuabazar, Khannahar and some parts of Chauliaganj and Madhupatna. The lanes and roads have been flooded while drain water has entered several households located in low lying areas like Mehendipur, Sutahat Tanti sahi, Kazi Bazar, Nua Raousapatana and Kesharpur.

Considering the situation, schools and colleges were closed as per the order of the district administration on Thursday. Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) came in for criticism yet again for its failure to desilt and clean clogged drains.

Pratap Swain, a resident of Nuarausapatana, said the desilting work at Matru Bhawan gate area has been hanging fire for the last three years. He said Collector Arvind Agarwal on August 19 had directed CMC authorities to clear the silt by using boom dozers and excavators and clean the drains by removing waste materials including polythene and plastic within seven days. “However, the work is yet to be executed,” Swain said.

CMC Additional Commissioner Suman Behera said the situation in the city is a result of 105 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. He added that the civic body has engaged 160 de-watering motor pump sets at different areas to drain out excess water.

More showers in store for State

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological department on Thursday said light to moderate rainfall will occur at many parts of the State in next 24 hours due to the deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal. The weather forecaster said under the influence of the depression, heavy rainfall will occur at isolated places in the western part of the State including Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Nuapada districts. “The rainfall activity will gradually decrease as the depression is likely to weaken from September 6 onward,” Regional Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas told Express.