Religious leaders differ with SC verdict on gay sex

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Muslim scholars and Hindu religious leaders in the coastal district of Kendrapara on Thursday criticised the Supreme Court’s judgment which stated that consensual sex among adult homosexuals or heterosexuals in private space is not a crime.

The apex court on Thursday scrapped the Indian Penal Code’s Section 377 which criminalises specific sexual acts between adults.“Unnatural sex is against the tenets of Islam. Homosexuality and lesbianism are offence under the Islamic and Indian Law. But some persons and organisations have been trying to legalise unnatural sex with an ulterior motive and to create unethical things and pollute the society. The apex court has wrongly termed it as legal”, said Sk Amiruddin, a religious scholar.

Amiruddin said it is a conspiracy of the US and other western countries to legalise homosexuality in India to defame the country. Even some non-government organisations and so-called social workers are trying to legalise homosexuality as they receive huge funds from western countries, he added.

Niladri Bhusan Tripathy, a temple priest in the town, said, “Section 377 criminalising ‘carnal intercourse against the order of nature’ has been used against a wide range of sexual behaviour, including homosexual, with penalties ranging from 10 years jail to life imprisonment. It is not proper on the part of the court to delete Section 377 of IPC.”

Tripathy said homosexuality is unnatural even among animals. “So why do human beings want to stoop down even lower than animals?” he asked.He warned that homosexual behaviour would increase if it is legalised and encourage unsafe sex leading to rise in AIDS.

Amarbar Biswal, a social worker and RTI activist, welcomed the judgment of the Supreme Court and said the decision will boost efforts to eliminate stigma and discrimination against LGBT persons.