Home States Odisha

Ship officers appear before marine police

Captain of merchant ship MV La Donna, its chief officer and bosun appeared before Paradip Marine Police on Thursday in connection with the death of deck cadet Tanmay Harnal last month.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Marine Police (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Captain of merchant ship MV La Donna, its chief officer and bosun appeared before Paradip Marine Police on Thursday in connection with the death of deck cadet Tanmay Harnal last month.
Inspector-in-Charge of Paradip marine police station Babita Dalai said, “Three officers of the vessel,  Captain Venugopal, chief officer Faizal Rizwan and bosun Safique Ahmed, appeared before Marine Police. Earlier, police had seized passports and other documents from their possession.”

On Thursday, local police officials interrogated them about the cause of death.Police are also investigating if the special operating producers (SOPs) were followed by the officials in the case of death of deck cadet Tanmay.

Deck cadet Tanmay had died in Marshall Islands-flagged MV La Donna that was berthed at Paradip Port for unloading of cargo. The vessel was carrying 60,000 tonne of coking coal for Bhusan Steel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality