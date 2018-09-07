Ship officers appear before marine police

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Captain of merchant ship MV La Donna, its chief officer and bosun appeared before Paradip Marine Police on Thursday in connection with the death of deck cadet Tanmay Harnal last month.

Inspector-in-Charge of Paradip marine police station Babita Dalai said, “Three officers of the vessel, Captain Venugopal, chief officer Faizal Rizwan and bosun Safique Ahmed, appeared before Marine Police. Earlier, police had seized passports and other documents from their possession.”

On Thursday, local police officials interrogated them about the cause of death.Police are also investigating if the special operating producers (SOPs) were followed by the officials in the case of death of deck cadet Tanmay.

Deck cadet Tanmay had died in Marshall Islands-flagged MV La Donna that was berthed at Paradip Port for unloading of cargo. The vessel was carrying 60,000 tonne of coking coal for Bhusan Steel.