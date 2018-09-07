State shoots down Centre’s sea-plane plan in Chilika

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Union Civil Aviation Ministry’s water aerodrome and sea-plane proposal has been shot down by a Chilika Development Authority (CDA) report which terms it legally unfeasible.

The Wetland Conservation and Management Rule, 2017 notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change itself prohibits conversion of non-wetland uses under Section 4(2)(i) which was cited by the CDA in its report. The report is with General Administration Department as well as Forest and Environment Department of Odisha Government. Principal Secretary, GA Department Ashok Meena told this paper that Chilika’s designation as a Ramsar site makes the proposal for water aerodrome and sea-plane legally unfeasible.

After the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought views of the State Government, the latter had sought comments from CDA. Last month, the Centre had formally proposed water aerodromes at Chilika, Sabarmati River Front and Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat in the first phase.

The operation of sea-plane and water aerodrome is likely to cause irrevocable damage to the eco-system and livelihood of the population dependent on it, the report said. A million birds use the entire area of Chilika, particularly the shallow regions, while the avian guests migrate along the Central flyway. When the sea-planes operate, these migratory paths and their habitats in the lagoon would be seriously jeopardised by movement of the aircraft and noise generated. “The most enchanting feature of Chilika for tourists because of its avifauna might be lost forever,” the report said.

Besides, congregation of the birds helps recycling the nutrients back into the system through guano deposits.Ducks and geese add nitrogen and phosphorous to the lake which helps bio-mass production of the microphytes and lucrative fisheries in the 1100 sq km wetland.

Foraging by the birds aid in thinning of the vegetation and enable free movement of fish. Any decrease in the birds will have cumulative effect on bio-mass production and fish yield on which a large population of fisherfolks are dependent.

Similarly, Irrawaddy dolphins are known to be sensitive to sound and their breeding is disturbed by noise. The landing and take-off of the planes could have adverse effect which in turn will impact tourism.

Prawns and flathead grey mullet (popular as khainga) are a major catch in Chilika but water aerodrome construction could lead to obstruction of their migratory routes and cause a drop in productivity as well as yield.

Besides, bird hazards will be a major worry for aircraft while floating platforms will not be permitted in fishing grounds as per DGCA’s operational requirements for airworthiness for sea-plane operation. Chief Executive of CDA Susant Nanda said, the report has been submitted to the Government which will take a view on the matter.

