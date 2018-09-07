Walkout over Legislative Council resolution

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Opposition Congress and BJP came down heavily on the State Government on Thursday for its move to set up a Legislative Council when the financial condition of Odisha is going from bad to worse and unemployment is at its peak.

Vehemently opposing the Government resolution for a bicameral system in the Assembly, Congress chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati said the ruling BJD has the intention to rehabilitate party leaders who will be deprived of tickets in next elections.

While a large number of youths have been waiting for employment opportunities and teachers from across the State are on the roads demanding job regularisation, the Government move to spend `35 crore per annum towards the proposed Legislative Council will be a total waste and a burden on the State exchequer, he added.

In scathing attack on the Government, BJP Legislature Party Leader KV Singhdeo said, “I oppose the resolution as I suspect its intent.”

If the Chief Minister felt the need of a Legislative Council, he could have taken the initiative much earlier. Since this is an election election, the CM’s motive is not pious as it was made out to be, he said.

Singhdeo said there was no need to set up a Legislative Council in Odisha where the size of the population is comparatively less than many other States. Even bigger States like Madhya Pradesh and progressive ones like Punjab and Chhattishgarh have no such council.

“While 60 per cent of posts in Odisha Legislative Assembly remain vacant since 2013 and the Government is unable to fill them up, there is no need to create another set-up,” Singhdeo said.

Appealing to the Government to reconsider its decision for setting up the council, he said when the debt burden of the State is more than `92,500 crore, such a move will be a nail in the coffin.

The Congress and BJP members walked out of the House when Speaker Pradip Amat put the resolution to vote. Moving the resolution, Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha said the proposed Legislative Council will help strengthen democratic set up in the State.

The House also passed the Odisha Legislative Assembly Members’ Salary, Allowance and Pension (Amendment) Bill-2018 and the Odisha Ministers’ Salaries and Allowance (Second Amendment) Bill-2018 on the day.

Govt faces heat over crop insurance delay

Bhubaneswar: Congress and BJP staged a walkout in the Assembly over non-payment of crop insurance to farmers even as the State Government announced that a two-member team of senior officials from the Centre will reach here on September 8 to take stock of the situation. The issue cropped up during the discussion on admissibility of an adjournment motion notice brought by Congress and BJP members. Making a statement, Cooperation Minister SN Patro said during the last five years, 18.2 lakh farmers were covered under crop insurance. He said 7,86,435 farmers received crop insurance of `1594.06 crore.