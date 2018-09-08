Home States Odisha

3-km stretch in Bhadrak turns accident-prone

Poor maintenance and heavy rains in the last few weeks have turned Bhadrak roads into death traps.

By Express News Service

BHADRAK:Poor maintenance and heavy rains in the last few weeks have turned Bhadrak roads into death traps. Worse is the condition of road at the entrance to Bhadrak near Bonth Traffic Square.Replete with potholes and ditches, the 3-km stretch has turned accident-prone. Two persons have died and 12 others suffered serious injuries after meeting with mishaps on Bonth road.

In one case, a 65-year-old woman died after falling from a motorcycle, on which she was riding pillion. She was going with her son when the front wheel of the motorcycle hit a pothole and she fell on the road. She sustained serious head injury and died in hospital. Several such cases were reported on the stretch in the last 100 days. Such is the pitiable condition of the road that it takes a car about 30 minutes to cover a distance of 3 km. This despite the fact that it is one of the important roads in the district headquarters town and connects Bhadrak with Anandapur in Bonth block.

More than 100 buses and as many trucks ply on the road which connects with NH-5. Road and Building division office sources said the road is under the project of Anandapur-Bhadrak-Chandabali State Highway. Construction work had started on 2008 and 10 years hence, it remains incomplete.

Meanwhile, Collector Gyanaranjan Das has asked the R&B officials to repair the road for smooth communication, but the latter has taken the plea of funds shortage for not taking up the work.Executive Engineer, Bhadrak R&B division, Amiyaranjan Nayak said, “We have repeatedly asked the engineers of Fortune, the construction company which is assigned with the work, to maintain it. There has been no response, Nayak said.

