Airports Authority of India Chairman Guru Prasad Mohapatra visits Jharsuguda Airport

Chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI), Guru Prasad Mohapatra visited Jharsuguda Airport on Friday to review infrastructure and security arrangements at the newly-built airport.

Airports Authority of India chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI), Guru Prasad Mohapatra visited Jharsuguda Airport on Friday to review infrastructure and security arrangements at the newly-built airport. Addressing mediapersons he said the airport has been developed as a state-of-the-art integrated airport. Set to be the second airport of the State and the only airport of Western Odisha, all major aircraft like Boeing 377 and A320 will fly through Jharsuguda.

However, initially only small airlines will provide flight service under UDAN scheme. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Brajrajnagar MLA Radha Rani Panda, district Collector BB Patnaik, Superintendent of Police AK Mohanty and Jharsuguda Airport Director SK Chouhan were present.

SPG Chief reviews security

The Chief of Special Protection Group (SPG)-(IG) MP Gupta and team reviewed the security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is slated to inaugurate Jharsuguda Airport on September 22. They also inspected the venue, Amlapali Football Ground, where Modi will address public on the day.  DIG (Northern Range) Sambalpur, Satyabrata Bhoi was present.

Airports Authority of India

