Baitarani, Salandi inundate villages

By Express News Service

BHADRAK:A two-year-old boy died and three others were injured in the incessant rains that lashed Bhadrak district on Thursday.Niranjan Nayak of Berhampur area under Chandbali block lost his son when water gushed into his house. The toddler was sleeping when water inundated the house drowning him. He died on the spot. Three members of a family, including a seven- year-old girl of Rahania under Bhandaripokhari block, were injured when wall of their house collapsed.

Flood water is yet to recede from different areas of the district, which did not receive any rain on Friday. Bhadrak, Bhandaripokhari, Chandabali and Dhamnagar blocks and many wards under Bhadrak Municipality have been waterlogged. Flood water of Baitarani and Salandi and their tributaries entered the riverside villages and municipality wards. Baitarani continues to flow at 18.6 metres against the danger mark of 17.83 metres on Friday.

Flood water of Salandi submerged paddy and vegetable crops in hundreds of acres of land. Seven panchayats, including Bental, Khandatada Gujidarada, Kaleidoscope, Aranapal and Vishnupurand Mukundapur are waterlogged. Roads are submerged as a result of which, vehicular communication has come to a standstill.

According to official reports, 42 villages in Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar blocks have been worst hit due to floods in Baitarani and its tributaries, Kapali, Reba, Genguti and Kochila.On Friday, a crack appeared in the embankment of Kochila near Sailo village, leaving villagers of Dhusuri, Sahaspur and Palasahi panchayats worried.

Many areas in Bhadrak town are also waterlogged. Water gushed into areas like Asthala, Patanasahi, Sanasankarpur, Kuansha, Acharyanagar and Santosh Nagar. Similarly, documents in Central Cooperative Bank near Town Hall were damaged as the bank was inundated. Bhadrak Municipality Chairman Manas Mohanty said motor pumps are being used to drain out water.

Flood threat in Jajpur

Jajpur: People residing in villages located along Baitarani here are spending sleepless nights fearing floods as the river continues to flow above danger mark for the second consecutive day. Over a lakh people of 30 panchayats in Jajpur district are facing flood threat due to the river, which is flowing above the red mark in both Akhuapada in Bhadrak and Anandapur in neighbouring Keonjhar district. The river was flowing at 38.2 metres at Anandapur against its danger level of 37.4 metres on Friday evening. Water level of Baitarani is expected to rise further as heavy rains lashed the upper catchment areas on Friday. In the evening, river water gushed into two villages of Dasarathpur and damaged crops in large tracts of lands. Apart from Baitarani, Kani river is in spate.Brahmani, Kharasrota and Tantighai rivers are also rising rapidly due to heavy rain. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das on Friday directed the block officials to remain alert.