Home States Odisha

BJP bandh to protest poor health services

District unit of BJP on Friday observed 12-hour bandh protesting the apathy of State Government towards health services in the area.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP activist staging protest at Morada in Mayurbhanj district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: District unit of BJP on Friday observed 12-hour bandh protesting the apathy of State Government towards health services in the area.Daily commuters were the most inconvenienced with the activists disrupting communication between Jaleswar in Balasore district and Baripada-West Bengal till evening. All business establishments, educational institutions, Government and private organisations and fuel stations within Moroda jurisdiction had downed shutters.

State vice-president of BJP, Rajkishore Das, who led the activists, took out a bike rally and burnt tyres to draw the attention of Government, Collector and Chief District Medical Officer towards the poor health care facilities in Moroda constituency .

He said Community Health Centres (CHC), Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and other Government-run hospitals under Moroda Assembly segment lack infrastructure and staff which is hampering patient care.
Kishantandi CHC and PHCs at Moroda, Rashgobindpur and health centres in remote pockets are functioning without adequate number of doctors, pharmacists, nurses, attendants and bed facilities. Only two child specialists are available at the CHC and PHCs.

In the absence of doctors, pharmacists have been treating patients in a Government-run hospital, while two out of six nurses are on duty in the entire block. A nurse of Kishantandi CHC has been transferred to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital. There is a requirement of four child specialists while two have been posted, said Das.

“My appeals to the Collector and the Chief District Medical Officer have fallen on deaf ears while a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister has failed to serve any good for my segment,” said Das. The district administration had deployed police force at some market places, busy chowks and in front of government offices. No untoward incident was reported, said police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality