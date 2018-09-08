BJP bandh to protest poor health services

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: District unit of BJP on Friday observed 12-hour bandh protesting the apathy of State Government towards health services in the area.Daily commuters were the most inconvenienced with the activists disrupting communication between Jaleswar in Balasore district and Baripada-West Bengal till evening. All business establishments, educational institutions, Government and private organisations and fuel stations within Moroda jurisdiction had downed shutters.

State vice-president of BJP, Rajkishore Das, who led the activists, took out a bike rally and burnt tyres to draw the attention of Government, Collector and Chief District Medical Officer towards the poor health care facilities in Moroda constituency .

He said Community Health Centres (CHC), Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and other Government-run hospitals under Moroda Assembly segment lack infrastructure and staff which is hampering patient care.

Kishantandi CHC and PHCs at Moroda, Rashgobindpur and health centres in remote pockets are functioning without adequate number of doctors, pharmacists, nurses, attendants and bed facilities. Only two child specialists are available at the CHC and PHCs.

In the absence of doctors, pharmacists have been treating patients in a Government-run hospital, while two out of six nurses are on duty in the entire block. A nurse of Kishantandi CHC has been transferred to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital. There is a requirement of four child specialists while two have been posted, said Das.

“My appeals to the Collector and the Chief District Medical Officer have fallen on deaf ears while a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister has failed to serve any good for my segment,” said Das. The district administration had deployed police force at some market places, busy chowks and in front of government offices. No untoward incident was reported, said police.