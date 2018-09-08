Festival of tales to make sporting event exciting

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Bhubaneswar Festival of International Storytelling ‘BhuFeSto’ will be organised in the City to make the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup-2018 more gamesome for visitors.

‘BhuFeSto’ will be part of the City festivals that have been planned during the mega sporting event. Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in collaboration with City-based Bakul Foundation will organise the fest which will feature best storytellers and folk musicians from countries participating in the Hockey World Cup.

Best storytellers from India and Odisha will also participate in the festival, said BDA officials. BhuFeSto will be organised simultaneously at three locations in the City on December 6 and 10. The festival will be held at Buddha Jayanti Park in Chandrasekharpur, IG Park at Lower PMG road and Kalabhoomi or Madhusudan Park in Pokhariput area. The storytelling session will be held in open parks to encourage participation of more number of citizens.

BDA officials further informed that around 20 storytellers including folk musicians from countries like Australia, South Africa, Netherlands, Argentina and Malaysia will take part in the event. While the major focus will be on children, radio storyteller Neelesh Misra will also hold several for both youngsters and elders alike. ‘BhuFeSto’ will be an added attraction during the World Cup. The event will help attract more tourists to the Capital, the officials said.The BDA has also planned to make ‘BhuFeSto’ a regular annual event in the City and make it the biggest storytelling festival in the country.