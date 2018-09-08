Ganja seized from ambulance

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:THE plan of ganja mafia to oversmart police by transporting the cannabis in an ambulance was spoiled by the men in khaki with the seizure of 102 kg contraband on State Highway 47 in the district on Friday. Mudulipada police also arrested five persons, including three residents of Delhi.

According to sources, the ambulance with ganja was crossing Mathili-Khairaput bypass road on the State Highway at around 3.30 am when a patrolling team of Mudulipada police intercepted the vehicle near Podaghat suspecting its movement at that hour.

The driver tried to escape with the vehicle but lost control over the steering and ambulance skidded off the road.

Police seized the contraband worth `12 lakh and the vehicle.The arrested are Rajat Jayant Halder (24), Mukesh Kumar Chorsiya (26) and Anup Kumar (27) from Delhi, Muna Kumar Yadav (22) of Rayagada and Budu Khemundu (30) of Kumbharguda village in Malkangiri district.

Muna, the middleman of the deal, along with three others from Delhi, had procured the contraband from Chitrakonda area at `1,700 per kg and they were to sell it at Siwan in Bihar at `12,000 per kg, police said. Budu was providing escort to the smugglers in his pickup vehicle, police added.Investigation into the matter is on to find out the others involved in the racket, said SP Jagmohan Meena, adding that police are determined to wipe out ganja cultivation.