Home States Odisha

Ganja seized from ambulance

The driver tried to escape with the vehicle but lost control over the steering and ambulance skidded off the road.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:THE plan of ganja mafia to oversmart police by transporting the cannabis in an ambulance was spoiled by the men in khaki with the seizure of 102 kg contraband on State Highway 47 in the district on Friday. Mudulipada police also arrested five persons, including three residents of Delhi.

According to sources, the ambulance with ganja was crossing Mathili-Khairaput bypass road on the State Highway at around 3.30 am when a patrolling team of Mudulipada police intercepted the vehicle near Podaghat suspecting its movement at that hour.

The driver tried to escape with the vehicle but lost control over the steering and ambulance skidded off the road.

Police seized the contraband worth `12 lakh and the vehicle.The arrested are Rajat Jayant Halder (24), Mukesh Kumar Chorsiya (26) and Anup Kumar (27) from Delhi, Muna Kumar Yadav (22) of Rayagada and Budu Khemundu (30) of Kumbharguda village in Malkangiri district.

Muna, the middleman of the deal, along with three others from Delhi, had procured the contraband from Chitrakonda area at `1,700 per kg and they were to sell it at Siwan in Bihar at `12,000 per kg, police said. Budu was providing escort to the smugglers in his pickup vehicle, police added.Investigation into the matter is on to find out the others involved in the racket, said SP Jagmohan Meena, adding that police are determined to wipe out ganja cultivation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality