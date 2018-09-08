Girl alleges rape after being drugged

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A girl was allegedly raped by her lover after being drugged in Buguda town of the district. According to sources, the girl fainted on the road while going towards bus stand. Some locals informed Swayansidha wing of Buguda police, who reached the spot and took the girl to Buguda hospital.

After regaining senses, the girl informed police that she hails from Kalamba village and was lured by her lover to Buguda on Thursday evening with a promise of marriage.Both spent the night in treasury office and had dinner after which she fell unconscious and regained sense on Friday noon. She managed to escape from the treasury and was on her way to bus stand when she fell down.She is under treatment and investigation is on, said police.