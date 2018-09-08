Home States Odisha

Man shot at over past enmity

A man escaped unhurt after being fired at by a person near Lingipur petrol pump on Friday over a past enmity.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:A man escaped unhurt after being fired at by a person near Lingipur petrol pump on Friday over a past enmity. Sources said Chinu Badajena and Rabi Patra were indulged in a brawl near Nuagaon petrol pump at Dhauli when police reached the spot and pacified them.

Later, Badajena called Patra to Lingipur petrol pump to talk to him. When Patra reached there, Badajena allegedly fired at him.However, Patra managed to run to safety. Patra was a member of a national political party, but a few months back, he switched over to a regional party of which Badajena is a member.

“We have registered a case basing on the complaint of Patra and necessary action will be taken in this regard,” Dhauli police Station IIC Jayadev Biswajit said.The incident occurred when Biju Janata Dal (BJD) activists were holding demonstration as part of their three-day protest against the hike in fuel prices.

