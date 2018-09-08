North Odisha  cries neglect

Home States Odisha

BARIPADA: A strong sense of resentment is brewing among lawyers, political leaders and locals of Mayurbhanj over neglect shown to the district in setting up a permanent bench of Orissa High Court for South Odisha here.

The State leader of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Kalinga Keshari Jena said the party called a 12-hour bandh in the district on September 15 to intensify the demand for establishment of a permanent Bench of High Court.

The demand for opening a permanent bench of HC is a two-decade old demand, he added.Alleging Government apathy in sending recommendation letter to the Centre in 2014, the lawyers of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Keonjhar threatened to intensify their agitation.

The functionaries of Bar Associations met at Baripada on August 16, 2016 to chalk out future course of action. A large number of civil society groups and citizen outfits lent their support to the cause.
Mayurbhanj District Bar Association president Prabir Kumar Basa said a HC bench at Baripada will also benefit people of Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak of North Odisha and East Singhbhum of Jharkhand and Medinapur of West Bengal.

