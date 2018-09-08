Home States Odisha

Panic on NH-55 as gas tanker leaks

Panic gripped the residents of Rantulei along National Highway 55 in the district after gas leaked from an Indane tanker on Friday.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Panic gripped the residents of Rantulei along National Highway 55 in the district after gas leaked from an Indane tanker on Friday.According to sources, the tanker was on its way to Sambalpur from Paradip at about 3.30 pm when some locals started complaining of gas smell. After a few minutes, they noticed the tanker near Rantulei village, about 10 km from here, and ran for safety.

As soon as the news spread, the villagers informed police who rushed to the spot and shifted the vehicle to a distance from the area. Rantulei villagers were also evacuated.“The gas is still leaking in smaller quantity but there is nothing to panic. Experts from Jharsuguda have been called in to check the flow of gas from the tanker,” said SDPO Harihar Pani, who rushed to the spot. He said valve of one of the gas chambers had loosened leading to the leakage.

So far, there is no report of mishap due to leakage as people in the area have been advised not to ignite any combustible items till the leakage is checked and they are given the go-ahead.District Public Relation Officer Sarat Chandra Sethi said a fire brigade has been deployed at the spot and NDRF personnel were also called in by local administration to tackle any emergency. All precautionary measures were taken to prevent any mishap in that locality, he added.

