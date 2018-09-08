Home States Odisha

Pradhan plea to State Govt over land for Institute of Chemical Technology campus

The Union Minister urged the aspiring and energetic students to focus more on entrepreneurship and become employers rather than employees to play greater role in nation-building.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan interacting with students on Friday | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday urged the State Government to provide 100 acre of land in or around the Capital City for the permanent Odisha campus of Mumbai-based Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT).

Speaking during the commencement of the first batch of five-year integrated MTech course in Chemical Engineering of ICT here, Pradhan said the permanent campus will be built at a cost of Rs 400 crore. “Since it is an institute of national repute, I hope the State will provide land on a priority basis,” he said.
The Odisha campus of ICT will be developed in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), which has already signed an MoU to set up the world-class centre of excellence in chemical engineering and technology.   

Highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a New India, he said high GDP growth can be achieved through industrialisation, employment generation and raising the living standards of people. Eastern India will be a hub of industries based on local resources that can cater to all sections of society, said Pradhan.

He further informed that the Talcher Fertilizer Plant will be revived at a cost of `13,000 crore. It will be developed into India’s first coal gasification-based fertilizer plant, he added.IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh said the ICT-IOC Odisha will mould thousands of youngsters to lead the Petroleum and Chemicals sectors of tomorrow.  

Complimenting IOC for partnering with ICT in setting up its Bhubaneswar campus, Vice-Chancellor of ICT-Mumbai Prof GD Yadav said this is the first time a corporate house is supporting the cause of education in such a big way after Tata Group which is supporting Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.
“Academicians must support the country by developing indigenous technology and talent. This will help the nation to go to the next level,” Yadav added.Among others, first Director of the institute Prof Bhaskar N Thorat also spoke.

